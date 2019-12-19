Knoxville Lyft stabbing sends two women to the hospital

Two women were hospitalized Wednesday after police said they were involved in a stabbing in the back seat of a Knoxville Lyft.

According to a Knoxville Police Department incident report, a Lyft driver said he picked up two women from a bar on Homberg Drive.

During the drive to the location requested, the women started to argue causing the driver to pull over at 7343 Kingston Pike, according to the report.

Police said their argument turned physical and ended with a stabbing.

Both women were taken to UT Medical Center following the incident. The condition of the women and possible charges have not been released.

