Knoxville Marathon postponed

Covenant Health and the Knoxville Track Club announced they have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.

All races and supporting events are canceled for the weekend of March 28-29, 2020.

Organizers said that given the constantly evolving public health situation and recommended precautions to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

Officials plan to reschedule the 2020 race, but do not yet know if that is possible. All registered participants will be emailed details on plans as they develop, which may include instructions on how to defer registration to a rescheduled or future race event.

