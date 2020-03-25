Knoxville Marathon rescheduled for November

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has been rescheduled for November due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The marathon had been originally scheduled for March 28 through 29. It will now take place November 14 through 15.

The Kids Run is scheduled for Saturday, and the marathon, half marathon, relay events and 5K are scheduled for Sunday.

“As soon as we made the tough decision to postpone the 2020 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, our team and partners worked diligently with the City of Knoxville and other key partners to secure a new date,” said Jason Altman, race director of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. “This race inspires, motivates and transforms lives, and we are glad participants and supporters still have the opportunity to experience East Tennessee’s largest competitive road race later this year. We can’t wait to see everyone at the start line in November.”

The Covenant Kids Run is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The marathon, half marathon and relay events start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, with the 5K race beginning at 7:45 a.m.

Go here for registration. Participants who already scheduled for the event can participate in November, receive a refund, donate the registration fee to the Knoxville Track Club or defer entry to the 2021 marathon at no cost.

