Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon joins U.S. mayors' request for $250 billion in coronavirus funds

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon stating that she had joined the members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in their request from lawmakers for $250 billion for cities to fight coronavirus.

"I’ve joined 300+ Mayors in a Bipartisan Request for $250 Billion Directed to Cities to Fight Coronavirus, Protect Families & Communities #COVIDー19 ⁦@usmayors" read the mayor's tweet.

According to usmayors.org , 303 mayors across 48 states have signed onto a letter to lawmakers asking for $250 billion to go towards 'localized resources to fight coronavirus, maintain city services and protect families and local businesses from the economic fallout of this crisis.'

The letter from the 303 mayors is addressed to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Leader Charles Schumer.

"Mayors will use newly appropriated funds to prevent further economic losses and provide security for our residents

who lose jobs or wages and those who lack access to sick leave, stable shelter, or affordable childcare. We must

ensure that no American is put in a situation in which they cannot afford their rent or mortgage, medication, food or

other basic necessities because of a lapse in wages due to COVID-19.", the letter reads.

