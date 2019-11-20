Knoxville Mayor-Elect Indya Kincannon announces transition advisory team

Knoxville Mayor-Elect Indya Kincannon announced she has hand-picked seven community leaders to be a part of her transition advisory team.

Kincannon said the team was put together to offer "insight and feedback" as she takes office next month.

"Each member of this transition team shares my vision of a thriving Knoxville that works for everyone," Kincannon said.

The transition manager, Carter Hall, said making the list public sets a transparent tone, which Kincannon pledged during her campaign.

"We want people who are really experienced in their fields who have been around the block a little, but we also wanted people who are forward looking who can help set up her administration to help be an innovated on," Hall said.

Among the hand-picked group is Charles F. Lomax Jr. who said he got a taste of what some people expect from the next administration.

"From on my time on the campaign-trail, def affordable housing was definitely a part of the conversation, making sure that we have amenities throughout our communities for everyone to enjoy and participate in. I know economic development and job creation that are another thing that people are concerned about," Lomax said.

Kincannon's transition advisory team includes:

Carter Hall, Transition Team Manager:

As mayor-elect Kincannon’s general transition manager and previous campaign field director, Hall will serve as the transition team leader. Hall has a professional background as a policy advocate for various non-profits, most recently with The Wilderness Society. He also is set to receive his Masters in Public Policy and Administration from The University of Tennessee.

Bob Whetsel:

During his 23-year career with the City of Knoxville, Bob Whetsel served 4 Mayors in various roles, including as Director of the Public Service Department and Director of the Office of Redevelopment. Whetsel retired from the City and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the KCDC Board of Directors.

Jeanette Kelleher:

She is the Vice President for Operations at East Tennessee Foundation. Before joining the Foundation staff, Kelleher managed the City of Knoxville's affordable housing and community development programs.

Kenny Fikes:

Fikes is the Founder of Sydney Capital, LLC where he focused primarily on Development, Construction and Transportation projects. While still involved in the construction process, his focus has now shifted primarily to the financial side of the construction industry.

Cortney Piper:

Cortney Piper is president of Piper Communications, specializing in energy and technology communications consulting. Piper has worked with research institutions, the private sector, NGO’s and government officials on countless energy initiatives in Tennessee. She is also a political contributor for local television where she provides commentary on current news and events.

Charles Lomax:

A former Commissioner on the Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission, Charles Lomax is also a member of a number of community organizations and has served as the Senior Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church since 2012.

Brandon Bruce:

Brandon Bruce is chair of the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, co-founder of the Knoxville Technology Council, a member of the Innov865 Alliance, chair of Junior Achievement, and board member of Muse Knoxville and UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm. He is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Greater Sum Ventures.

The mayor-elect beat her opponent Eddie Mannis and ran on a campaign based on issues surrounding climate change, affordable housing and homelessness, sustainable economic development, quality schools, strong neighborhoods, transparent government, efficient services, opioid epidemic and public safety and civility.

Kincannon will be sworn in Dec. 21st.

