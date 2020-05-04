Knoxville Musician releases song to benefit those affected by the coronavirus

What started as a message of hope, has turned into something tangible for Knoxville musician Brian Clay. He wrote his new single "We Can Do This Together" as a way to help people get through these tough times, and the response was so overwhelming that Clay has now decided to give even more.

Source: Brian Clay

"If it's going to help folks in that way, why don't I try to make it bigger and help more people," said Clay. "I decided to make it a single, release it and then for a download I'll donate proceeds to organizations, non-profits, that are specifically helping with COVID-19 relief."

Downloading the track only costs $5 and is available now from Clay's website. To download it click here.

