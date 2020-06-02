Tennessee National Guard deploying to Washington D.C. amid protests

Governor Bill Lee announced the Tennessee National Guard has been activated and will be deployed to Washinton D.C.

(MGN)

Lee said the 278 Armored Cavalry Regiment received the call overnight and is in the process of deploying to the nation's capital.

The 278th ACR, also known as the "Tennessee Cavalry" is the only ACR in the Army National Guard and is Headquartered in Knoxville.

The group is expected to be on the ground in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

