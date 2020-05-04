Contract canceled, Knoxville nurse shocked to leave COVID-19 epicenter

A Knoxville nurse left her job at an East Tennessee hospital and headed to New York City to help fight COVID-19. Jennifer Galloway said the decision weighed heavy on her heart.

"The hospital that I currently work at in Knoxville, our census was low so we didn’t have tons of patients. I just felt like I had to go where help was really and truly needed, which was up here," said Galloway.

However, Galloway told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara that she was shocked to learn her stay wouldn't last long. It was unclear whether New York's governor would extend an executive order allowing health care workers to continue working in New York without a state license past May 16.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo originally waived the requirement in order to bolster staffing at hospitals in what quickly became the country's epicenter of COVID-19. The order was set to expire May 16.

Despite a social media effort to urge Governor Cuomo to extend the order, Galloway said her contract was set to be cancelled May 16 because an extension hadn't happened.

"I’m not ready to leave. I know that the hospital and staff aren’t ready for us to leave yet. The hospital I’m at, a lot of their employees are still out sick and so they’re short-staffed there and the hell that they’ve been through for the past couple of weeks before we got here, they deserve the respite and the break to have some fresh faces in here to help out. So I’m hoping and praying they’ll extend the order so we can stay up here and help out," said Galloway.

Galloway said 30 extra workers from outside New York were helping the Brooklyn hospital alongside her and that she worried how hospital staff would fare without so much added help from out of state.

Galloway said no matter how short her time, she'll treasure her experience and the patients she cared for.

"They're so thankful and so appreciate," said Galloway. "I’ve had several patients ask me where I’m from. And these patients who are so sick and are dying just stop what they're doing and thank us for being up here and willing to help, and that’s extremely touching."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.