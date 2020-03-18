Knoxville Open postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

(WVLT) -- PGA Tour announced several more events will be postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Visit Knoxville Open set to take place on May 11-17 has been postponed along with more than four weeks of PGA events.
"The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic," a PGA announcement said.
PGA Tour said it will work with tournament organizations and title sponsors in collaboration with golf's governing bodies to build a schedule for the remainder of the season.
The cancellations cover events through May 10.
"We will continue to work with the tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to make a positive impact in their respective communities and allow those events to come back at full strength in 2021," PGA Tour said.
Below is a full schedule of the postponed/canceled events:
PGA TOUR
March 9-15 THE PLAYERS Championship Canceled
March 16-22 Valspar Championship Canceled
March 23-29 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship Canceled
Punta Cana Corales Resort & Club Championship Postponed
March 30-April 5 Valero Texas Open Canceled
April 6-12 the Masters Tournament Postponed
April 13-19 RBC Heritage Canceled
April 20-26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Canceled
April 27-May 3 Wells Fargo Championship Canceled
May 4-10 AT&T Byron Nelson Canceled
May 11-17 PGA Championship Postponed
PGA TOUR Champions
March 23-29 Rapiscan Systems Classic Postponed
April 13-19 Mitsubishi Electric Classic Canceled
April 27-3 Insperity Invitational Canceled
May 4-10 Regions Tradition Rescheduled (Sept. 21-27)
June 8-14 Mastercard Japan Championship Canceled
Korn Ferry Tour
March 16-22 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS Canceled
March 23-29 Lake Charles Championship Canceled
March 30-April 5 Savannah Golf Championship Postponed
April 13-19 Veritex Bank Championship Canceled
April 20-26 Huntsville Championship Canceled
April 27-3 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Canceled
May 4-10 KC Golf Classic Canceled
May 11-17 Visit Knoxville Open Postponed
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
March 23-29 Buenos Aires Championship presentado por Volvo Postponed
March 30-April 5 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational Postponed
April 13-19 89th Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Telecom-Fiber Group Postponed
April 20-26 94th Itau Abierto de Chile presentado por Volvo Postponed
May 4-10 Puerto Plata Open Postponed
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
March 23-27 Qualifying Tournament (California) Postponed
March 30-April 3 Qualifying Tournament (Arizona) Postponed
April 12-17 Qualifying Tournament (Florida) Postponed
April 26-May 1 Qualifying Tournament (Canada) Postponed
PGA TOUR Series China
February 25-28 Qualifying Tournament (China, then moved to Indonesia) Postponed
March 3-6 Qualifying Tournament (Thailand) Postponed
March 23-29 Sanya Championship Postponed
March 30-April 5 Chongqing Championship Postponed
April 13-19 Guangzhou Open Postponed
May 4-10 Clearwater Bay Open Postponed
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.