Knoxville Open postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

PGA Tour announced several more events will be postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Visit Knoxville Open set to take place on May 11-17 has been postponed along with more than four weeks of PGA events.

"The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic," a PGA announcement said.

PGA Tour said it will work with tournament organizations and title sponsors in collaboration with golf's governing bodies to build a schedule for the remainder of the season.

The cancellations cover events through May 10.

"We will continue to work with the tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to make a positive impact in their respective communities and allow those events to come back at full strength in 2021," PGA Tour said.

Below is a full schedule of the postponed/canceled events:

PGA TOUR

March 9-15 THE PLAYERS Championship Canceled

March 16-22 Valspar Championship Canceled

March 23-29 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship Canceled

Punta Cana Corales Resort & Club Championship Postponed

March 30-April 5 Valero Texas Open Canceled

April 6-12 the Masters Tournament Postponed

April 13-19 RBC Heritage Canceled

April 20-26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Canceled

April 27-May 3 Wells Fargo Championship Canceled

May 4-10 AT&T Byron Nelson Canceled

May 11-17 PGA Championship Postponed

PGA TOUR Champions

March 23-29 Rapiscan Systems Classic Postponed

April 13-19 Mitsubishi Electric Classic Canceled

April 27-3 Insperity Invitational Canceled

May 4-10 Regions Tradition Rescheduled (Sept. 21-27)

June 8-14 Mastercard Japan Championship Canceled

Korn Ferry Tour

March 16-22 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS Canceled

March 23-29 Lake Charles Championship Canceled

March 30-April 5 Savannah Golf Championship Postponed

April 13-19 Veritex Bank Championship Canceled

April 20-26 Huntsville Championship Canceled

April 27-3 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Canceled

May 4-10 KC Golf Classic Canceled

May 11-17 Visit Knoxville Open Postponed

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

March 23-29 Buenos Aires Championship presentado por Volvo Postponed

March 30-April 5 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational Postponed

April 13-19 89th Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Telecom-Fiber Group Postponed

April 20-26 94th Itau Abierto de Chile presentado por Volvo Postponed

May 4-10 Puerto Plata Open Postponed

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

March 23-27 Qualifying Tournament (California) Postponed

March 30-April 3 Qualifying Tournament (Arizona) Postponed

April 12-17 Qualifying Tournament (Florida) Postponed

April 26-May 1 Qualifying Tournament (Canada) Postponed

PGA TOUR Series China

February 25-28 Qualifying Tournament (China, then moved to Indonesia) Postponed

March 3-6 Qualifying Tournament (Thailand) Postponed

March 23-29 Sanya Championship Postponed

March 30-April 5 Chongqing Championship Postponed

April 13-19 Guangzhou Open Postponed

May 4-10 Clearwater Bay Open Postponed

