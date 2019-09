Downtown Knoxville will transform, Friday, as the city hosts the second annual Park-ing day.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday people will be able to use their imagination to transform simple parking spaces into active and engaging places.

The community is encouraged to participate in the event that will stretch across three blocks of Gay Street.

Last years creations included a salon, a putt-putt golf course and a mini dog park.

