Knoxville Police investigate deadly, overnight shooting

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before one in the morning at the Southland Square Apartments at 3513 Sevier Avenue.

Police say the male victim was dead when they arrived on scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

KPD is working to learn more information on possible suspects and are following any possible leads.

If anyone has any information or may have seen anything, they are encouraged to call the Knoxville Police Department Crime and Drug Hotline at 865- 215-7212.

The caller can remain anonymous.

