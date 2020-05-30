Knoxville Police open homicide investigation after shooting victim dies at UT Medical Center

The Knoxville Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after officers were alerted about a gunshot victim who died at UT Medical Center.

According to a release, the department received a call from the UT Medical Center around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The call indicated a male victim arrived in a personal vehicle and later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities believe the shooting happened around Sunset Avenue and South Castle Street in East Knoxville. Police said the suspect allegedly exited a black mid-sized sedan, fired shots and fled the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Crime Hotline at (865) 215-7212.

