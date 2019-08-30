Knoxville Police searching for elderly man with memory loss

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing elderly man.

Police believe Jack Burchfield could be in danger after he was last seen leaving Fort Sanders hospital around 6:15pm.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Police say he drives a 2013 white Lincoln MKZ with Tennessee tag 828-BGJ.

Mr. Burchfield suffers from memory loss and confusion and was believed to be driving to his home in Seymour but never arrived.

There was a possible sighting in the Halls area around 10:00pm but he was gone upon officer’s arrival.

