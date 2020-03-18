Knoxville Restaurants moving to take-out and delivery experience only

City officials in Knoxville are urging businesses to rely on delivery or take out options to prevent people from gathering in the same space and spreading germs.

Wings Over Knoxville announced they’d do away with in-house dining all together. Their manager Haven Crisp helped make a blockage at the door so customers would know not to come in.

“It really feels like we’re closed and we’re just hanging out ,” said Crisp.

They’re only making deliveries or allowing people to put in an order by calling or using their app. You can place and order to pick it up at the door without having to come inside.

Crisp says business has been slow. There are very few people heading to the restaurants along the normally busy Cumberland Avenue.

“It’s been really hard on business and for our crew. Our crew doesn't get as many hours because we don't have the orders coming in so we don't need as many people,” said Crisp.

The Farmer family made their way to the shop for a free kids meal. The company is giving kids 18 and under a free chicken tenders kids meal while school breaks have been extended. They’re giving them away in-person at their locations between 11am and 5pm Monday-Friday.

“I really appreciate it and it's awesome if people could do that more often that would be great, but sometimes people get more selfish in a crisis,” said Sherice Farmer.

One hot chicken tenders meal later, the family says they appreciate businesses who are stepping up to help.

“It’s a huge adjustment with just about every place I like to go,” said Sherice.

Even though this time can feel uncertain, the company says they still want to be there for the community.

