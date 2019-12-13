Knoxville Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign asks for community help to reach goal

The Knoxville Area Salvation Army said they are halfway to their $333,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal and asked for the public's help to reach the goal in the next 11 days.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army's major fundraising event of the year with all proceeds supporting programs and services benefiting people in need in our community. The campaign has collected $167,000 so far.

"Contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign enable The Salvation Army to deliver emergency assistance and support to individuals and families who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their lives," said Capt. Dan Nelson, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Knoxville. "You'll see our red kettles and bell ringers stationed outside your favorite stores and local businesses Monday-Saturday until Christmas Eve.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign. Individuals, families, groups and businesses can find all volunteer opportunities and more information at SalvationArmyKnoxville.org.

