Knoxville's service industry feeling impact of coronavirus

Restaurants, bars, musicians and more have been directly impacted by the Coronavirus as orders to close non-essential businesses come down.

Source: WVLT

Bars like Roger's Place in West Knoxville had to close its doors for the first time because of the pandemic.

The bar has been around since the 70s and stays open even on holidays, but now there's a locked door.

Owner Chris Patrick said the past few weeks have been trying times.

He had one message for his staff. "It'll come through. You just got to work through it and keep going down the line."

He fears for his musicians like Jon Mason, but Patrick spoke positively about the future.

"There's going to be some bad things, but there's also going to be a lot of positive things that will come out of it," explained Patrick.

For now, Jon Mason, a Knoxville guitarist, transformed his living room into a concert venue.

"I'm OK. I have to say that because I'm worried about all my men--all my men and women I hire throughout the year they're calling me, they can't make rent they're about to get kicked out," said Mason.

Mason is fearful it will get worse before it gets better. But both service industry workers said they will take it one day at a time.

