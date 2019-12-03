Knoxville Standard Knitting Mill to become mixed-use development

The Standard Knitting Mill building in the Parkridge area of Knoxville could be getting a new lease on life.

A 1947 photo from Tennessee State Library archive shows the Standard Knitting Mill from above. / Source: (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

The City of Knoxville announced the vacant 435,667-square-foot building has been purchased by WRS Inc.

WRS is currently redeveloping the Underground Atlanta shopping and entertainment district, as well as building malls, retail centers and mixed-use projects across the Southeast.

According to a release, "The building, constructed in the 1940s, is the only remaining structure associated with Standard Knitting Mill. At one time, the operation employed more than 4,000 Knoxvillians and produced 1 million garments a week."

The city is expected to make an announcement revealing more details about plans for the building on December 12.

