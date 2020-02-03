Knoxville Symphony Orchestra introduces subscription service for young professionals

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra launched its Young Friends of the Symphony subscription program.

For $10 a month adults ages 18-35 can access an unlimited number of Masterworks, Chamber Classics or POPS shows per month.

Those interested in the subscription service can sign up by calling the KSO box office at (865) 291 3310 Monday-Friday, 9-5. Once the sign up process is completed, subscribers will be able to use the full benefits of the program.

To request tickets online, you can fill out a form online. The form must be filled out by 4 p.m. on the day of the weekday shows and by 4 p.m.on Friday for weekend shows.

Subscribers are not guaranteed a ticket online and will receive an email verification after the tickets are processed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.