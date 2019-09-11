Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestras welcomes over 300 students

The Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestras held auditions with 400 students trying out for the 2019-20 season at the end of August.

Of the 400 students that auditioned, 354 were chosen to participate in one of the six student orchestras.

The students will be a part of the Youth Orchestra, Youth Chamber Orchestra, Sinfonia, Philharmonia, Preludium and Junior Orchestra.

"Each orchestra celebrates the growing musical talents of children grade 12 and under, representing 15 counties in TN," a release said.

The KSYO will perform four concerts in Tennessee and travel to Vienna, Australia in June 2020 to perform at the Beethoven 250th Orchestra Festival.

The KSYO Association also appointed a new conductor for the Youth Chamber Orchestra ensemble.

Logan Campbell, a graduate student at the University of Tennessee was announced as the new conductor Wednesday.

Campbell is studying voice performance and orchestral conducting.

"Growing up in the Carolina Youth Symphony, I was afforded opportunities to connect with peers, travel abroad, learn from mentors, and make great music. I hope to educate and inspire through music and make a difference in our community," Campbell said.

"I'm honored to have been selected as the conductor of the Youth Chamber Orchestra and am thrilled to provide these same unique life-changing opportunities to youth here in Knoxville.”

The Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra Association is currently celebrating their 46th season.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

