Knoxville 'Taking Strides Against Breast Cancer'

Hundreds of people around East Tennessee participated in Knoxville's breast cancer awareness walk on Sunday.

The 'Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk began at World's Fair Park at 2 pm. WVLT'S Amanda Hara emcee'd the event.

The participants included organizations, families, cancer survivors, and family members walking in honor of their loved ones that have passed away from the disease.

One of the organizers of the walk, Ann Slagle, helped bring this event to Knoxville after losing her daughter to breast cancer in 2013.

"Ashley was one of the founders of the walk and so we walk today to honor her and all those affected by breast cancer."

At the two-mile point in the walk, members of the WVLT News team passed out water to participants to encourage them to keep going.

You can find out how to get signed up for a breast cancer walk near you on the Making Strides website.

