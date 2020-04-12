Knoxville Target employee tests positive for COVID-19

Target officials confirmed an employee at the Knoxville North store on Washington Pike tested positive for COVID-19.

Target said the employee is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines.

The retailer will continue to pay the employee while they are on leave.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward," the store said in a statement.

Target worked to quickly deep clean and sanitize the store, following the recommendation of public health experts, according to officials. All employees at the Knoxville North location were notified of the positive case and were provided with the appropriate CDC guidance.

"We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests," Target officials said.

