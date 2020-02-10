Knoxville USPS hosts Passport Fair on Presidents Day

The Knoxville Post Office announced it will host a Passport Fair on Monday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the post office located at 1237 East Weisgarber Road.

The Passport Fair will be open for all retail transactions on the Presidents Day holiday. In the past, the offices have been closed on federal holidays.

Customers will be served at the passport fair on a first come first serve basis. USPS officials said no appointments are needed during the Passport Fair.

Passport fees must be paid with a personal check or money order. There is a $35 processing/acceptance fee and a $15 fee for photos, which can be paid for by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money orders.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete a Passport Application Form and provide either a U.S, birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics or naturalization papers.

Applicants must also show either a valid driver's license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, a Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state, or municipal government employee I.D. card.

There will be no mail delivery on the 17th. Normal delivery will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

