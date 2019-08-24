Zoo Knoxville's baby giraffe has been named!

A baby giraffe at the Knoxville Zoo has been given a name.

The giraffe, born in July of 2019, has been named Bea. She also goes by "Big Girl Two."

Big Girl Two was named by Natalie and Jim Haslam and is a reference to Mr. Haslam's nickname for his wife whom he affectionately calls “Big Girl”.

Not only was Saturday a celebration for Bea, but her mom Frances also had her 4th birthday.

Annual pass holders and Circle of Friends members were able to view this special moment.

