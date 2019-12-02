Knoxville a test market for McDonald's chicken sandwhich

Knoxville found itself in the middle of a growing fried chicken sandwich war when McDonald's announced plans to use the city as a test market for it's answer to the Popeyes fried chicken sandwich.

The fast food chain teased consumers on Twitter December 1, 2019, with a picture of a chicken sandwich and the caption, "Houston. Knoxville. Lunch tomorrow? No beef."

According to CNN, McDonald's started testing in Knoxville and Houston December 2 with plans to continue testing through January 26.

The Cumberland Avenue location confirmed to WVLT News it was selling the special sandwiches.

Consumers in the two test cities could try two versions of the sandwich: a fried chicken filet with pickles on a potato roll and a deluxe version with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

The fast food chain already offers a variety of chicken sandwiches. The latest versions may be an answer to success seen with Popeyes chicken sandwich that was so popular back in August that many of the chain’s restaurants either ran out or had drive-thru lines stretching down the block.