Knoxville agencies prepare for coronavirus

As more and more cases of coronavirus are reported, local agencies said they are preparing.

Source: WVLT

The Knoxville Fire Department said they have been reviewing and updating their pandemic plan in case the virus spreads to this area. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks said people don't need to panic.

Many stores and pharmacies are fresh out of face masks. Wilbanks said he's noticed people picking them up, despite CDC guidelines.

“The CDC guidance has been very clear {masks} are not necessary if this doesn’t start spreading across the country,” said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said the fire department has stocked up on pandemic supplies like masks and response equipment. He said it's important to keep the items stocked in case they come in contact with someone with symptoms.

No one needs to panic, he said.

Fears about the virus, officially known as COVID-19, have changed global travel patterns.

Many of the world’s airlines have suspended flights to and from China and millions of Chinese are under travel restrictions within their own borders due to the outbreak.

