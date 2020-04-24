Knoxville and Knox County to continue safer at home order until May 1

Knox County and The City of Knoxville will continue to operate under the safer at home order until May 1.

More information is expected to be released regarding a plan for a phased reopening of the city and county on April 27 at 10 a.m.

“I had hoped we would be able to get people back to work before May 1, and as a former small business owner myself, I understand how stressful and frustrating this situation has been,” said Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I still believe that government shouldn’t tell businesses when and how to operate, but now that it has, we have a responsibility to work with the business community to carefully craft guidelines and communicate them directly and thoroughly to provide as much certainty and opportunity for success as we can in what remains a very fluid situation.”

Mayor Kincannon said: “I am grateful for the many public health experts who analyzed local data and worked to develop a gradual plan to safely reopen local businesses. It is important that we all continue to take the necessary safety precautions like physical distancing and wearing face masks. However, I am hopeful we can have healthy residents and a healthy economy. We will closely watch the health trends in our area and continue to carefully assess what is safe for our community.”