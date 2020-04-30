Knoxville announces cancellation of Festival on the 4th event

The City of Knoxville announced Thursday morning the cancellation of this year’s Festival on the 4th celebration due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event draws thousands to the World’s Fair Park grounds every year to enjoy family-fun activities, the sounds of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, and to revel in the fireworks put on by Pyro Shows of LaFollette, TN.

Mayor Kincannon said, “We are an incredibly patriotic city and this is an annual event we look forward to every summer. However, under the circumstances gatherings of this size should not take place and would put our residents at a greater risk for spreading COVID-19. We can still celebrate our country’s independence while keeping health top of mind.”

Knoxville is working on details surrounding a “modified celebration of July 4th” including a neighborhood challenge that will keep the spirit of the holiday alive and provide a sense of togetherness, while making the health and safety of our residents a top priority. More information will be released as specifics are finalized.

