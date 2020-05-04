Knoxville area Dominos hiring 300 new employees

Domino's Pizza announced they plan to hire 300 new team members in the Knoxville area.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Knoxville is no different,” said Peter D’Andrea, a Knoxville-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

“While many local, state, and federal rules have closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said D’Andrea. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

