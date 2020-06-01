Knoxville artists supporting Black Lives Matter cause through art

A group of artists hope their art can spark a conversation through painting in Market Square. The group is painting canvases with powerful messages like "Empathize with Black Lives" and "Some Kind of White Privilege."

Artist Jay Jordan expressed anger, frustration, and anguish onto a canvas.

"Sometimes I don’t know what to say or what I want to hear but I definitely know what I want to see," Jordan said.

He started drawing what he calls "nobodies" about 3 years ago. He says they represent how black people are viewed in society.

"I draw them with their mouths open or I draw them with no eyes and really intense teeth and stuff because I feel like those features of the skull are the things that people look at right away," said Jordan.

He was joined by his artist friends like Cole O'Keefe.

"I’m trying to find my place in the middle of it in the dialogue and that’s really tricky because I’m white," said O'Keefe.

O'Keefe added to the dialogue with canvases about white privilege and consumerism.

"You can just flip the channel and just pretend like it’s not happening and I understand that because it’s really scary but it’s never been more important," said O'Keefe.

The group is hoping to start conversations with people walking by, like college student like Meredith Welch.

"Everybody knows what’s happening right now with all the protests and these are blatantly trying to bring attention to that but it's very peaceful way of saying it and it makes such a statement," said Welch.

"In these pictures in these "nobodies" they don’t mean anything. I hope the people who look at this will understand how it feels," said Jordan.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

