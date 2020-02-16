Knoxville auto shop 'total loss' after overnight fire

Both lanes of Clinton Highway have reopened after being closed overnight as crews worked a fire at a Knoxville auto shop.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the fire at Cars, Trucks and More around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. KFD officials said the fire was reported by a passing driver who called authorities.

Officials said when crews arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames, including an office and repair shop with vehicles.

Fire crews said the building is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

