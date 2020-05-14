Knoxville bike shop sees surge of customers

First, the pandemic prompted a shortage of toilet paper, then hand sanitizer, and now bikes.

Mitchell Connell, an employee at the nonprofit Dream Bikes, says their mission is to refurbish bikes and sell them back to the community. You can find a bike for yourself or your kids.

"We’ve been breaking our sales records like every week," said Connell.

The high demand for bikes has been great for sales, but hard on inventory. He’s selling bikes from the shop before they can even be put on the floor.

"Before we got all of our new bikes, we had like 15 left, we were almost completely sold out of bikes," said Connell.

Mitch took a 10-hour trip to Wisconsin where they got enough bikes to replenish their supply.

"[We] loaded a 24-foot trailer and drove back with 200 of them, which is awesome. So we’re going to open back up on Saturday. We will be here from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will have a full sales floor for the first time in months," said Connell.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.