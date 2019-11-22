Knoxville breast cancer survivors host Friendsgiving

A Knoxville group for breast cancer survivors held a Friendsgiving on Friday, November 22.

The organization Breast Connect brings together breast cancer survivors from all over the East Tennessee area. According to their website, their "goal is for this site to answer questions, provide information and help patients create the best course of action as they navigate their breast cancer journey."

Their Facebook group has more than 4,000 members.

On Friday night, the group held a Friendsgiving to celebrate the holidays. More than 60 people attended the dinner at a Seqouyah Hills venue.

