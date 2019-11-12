Knoxville buses to take concert goers to Garth Brooks show

If you are looking for a ride to the Garth Brooks concert, Knoxville Area Transit has got you covered.

Garth Brooks is coming to Neyland Stadium on November 16, the stadium's first concert in 16 years.

While there are more than 10,500 public parking spaces in the downtown Knoxville area, those looking to avoid parking entirely can get a ride to the concert through KAT.

According to the City of Knoxville, KAT has created Passenger Playbooks "special color-coded cheat sheets to get to and from the game using five key routes. The playbooks detail travel time, where to catch the bus along the route, the cost and how to get back after the concert."

Get more details by calling 865-637-3000 or go here.

