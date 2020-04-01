Knoxville business hosts drive-thru Easter event

Rothchild Catering and event Rentals will host "The Egg-travagant Easter Drive-Thru" event on Saturday, April 4.

The social distancing event will allow families to celebrate and enjoy activities from the comfort of their car.

The free event will happen from 12 to 4 pm. at Rothchild Catering, 8807 Kingston Pike,

Guests will enter off Kingston Pike and be directed to slowly drive through the exhibit tent filled with giant hand painted pastel eggs, bunnies and baby chickens.

The Easter Bunny will be in attendance, waving safely from afar as he hops through the tent.

The event is best suited for families with small children under the age of 10, but everyone is welcome to attend. Only 1-2 vehicles will be allowed to enter the tent at a time. At the end of the tent, parents will have the option to pick up individually packaged cookies as a gift from Rothchild Catering.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

