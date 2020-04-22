Knoxville business owners looking for answers on when, how to open

Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee's 'stay at home' order would expire April 30. That means some businesses will start to open as early as April 27. State parks will open April 24.

Each county and city has the authority to extend orders if officials deem it necessary. Knox County officials said they expect to allow businesses to open following the governor's plan.

However, within city limits, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has not made plans. She said, "I know business owners want to open -- but they want to protect their employees and clients. That's the kind of guidance we're working on and we'll be sharing it as soon as we can."

Soon may not be quick enough for some business owners. Nick DeVore, the owner of Elkmont Exchange off North Broadway, said it would take four days and about $10,000 to get ready to open.

"We're okay with making the call to extend, but it has to be done in a timely manner which allows us not to make moves to gear back up," he told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant.

DeVore fears getting ready to open and then finding out the city is extending 'stay at home' and losing the money he invested in re-opening.

"It's like being in a dark room and knowing that if you step one way or another you're going to fall off a cliff so you just don't move."

DeVore said if he doesn't hear a decision from the city by the end of the day Friday, he will not open May 1.

In a statement to WVLT, the City of Knoxville said "Mayor Kincannon and her Senior Leadership team are engaged with several state and local task forces working on a thoughtful, data driven plan to gradually re-open the economy. We hope to have some clear direction in the next few days. We know business leaders, employees and local families need time to properly prepare for this, so we are trying to expedite a collaborative plan that we can announce soon."

Guidelines for businesses getting ready to re-open are unclear in Knoxville and also in Knox County. A representative for Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Governor Lee will hand out guidelines in the next few days. From there, county officials will work with the Knox County Health Department to make local guidelines.

A task force appointed by Governor Lee is expected to make their final recommendations to the governor before noon Thursday.

On Tuesday, WVLT News spoke to two state representatives who are part of the Economic Recovery Group.

One, Jeremy Faison, said non-essential businesses don't have to reopen on May 1 if they aren't ready. "They'll be given guidelines on how to reopen and can do so in their own time," Faison said.

