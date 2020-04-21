Knoxville businesses ready to open after being forced to close

Some Businesses across East Tennessee are eager to open their doors, and many could as soon as next week. Governor Bill Lee said he won’t extend his safer at home order any longer. Its set to expire April 30.

O.P. Jenkins furniture store in downtown Knoxville is one of those ready to serve customers once again. They kept up with their customers needs by offering flash sales on Instagram, but are ready to welcome people back to the showroom.

They plan to step up their sanitizing, especially in high traffic areas like their elevator, stairs, and computers. They also plan to keep following social distancing guidelines, giving customers plenty of space.

Head buyer Jey Stamps said people are ready to get back to supporting local business who’ve taken a hit. She said while they are taking more precautions keep people safe, that won’t change what they do for their customers.

"O.P. Jenkins hasn’t changed," Stamps said. "When you come in we will be very aware of your space, and social distancing but nothing about O.P. Jenkins has changed. Our customer service, our product we will be the same just as we were before all of this."

City of Knoxville and Knox County leaders are working on final details of reopening businesses in the area.