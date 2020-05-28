Knoxville cat cafe set to open June 5

The wait is over for cat lovers in Knoxville!

Scruffy's Cafe announced its grand opening is set for Friday, June 5.

The cafe located at 1015 North Broadway is filled with kitties from Happy Paws Kitten rescue and they are all available for adoption.

According to its website, "Happy Paws Kitten Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for, providing medical treatment, and re-homing homeless, abandoned, and abused cats in East Tennessee. We are also dedicated to promoting proper care of animals through community education and to strengthening the human-animal bond."

Reservations are recommended before visiting the cafe. To book a time, visit the website here.

Anyone interested in adopting can inquire about an application at the cafe or apply online here.

Visitors must be at least 11-years-old. The cafe offers special reservations for children. Groups larger than four people must also book a special reservation.

