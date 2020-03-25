Knoxville caterer sees business soar

Some people work from home virtually, others use their home kitchen.

Derek Cobble's side hustle became his main source of income amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He served up food from his home catering company, Cobble Catering.

He plans meals, buys food and cooks it.

Wednesday's menu consists of balsamic salmon, chicken piccata and cilantro lime ahi tuna, along with a variety of sides.

Chef Derek Cobble had 24-hour notice to put together these six meals for a family.

"I feel really happy, that I can help people because, you know, it's really all about community and local service," said Cobble.

He delivered the meals to a family in Alcoa who stay safe inside.

