Knoxville caterer picking up sales with grazing boards

One Knoxville caterer said she was worried when the coronavirus led to many of the events that make up her business being canceled but has been working nonstop to fill the large number of orders she has coming in.

(WVLT)

Amazing Graze Grazing Boards makes spreads full of meats, cheeses, berries and veggies. Susan Ehler at Amazing Graze had just started taking orders for weddings and birthdays when the pandemic hit.

Ehler posted on Facebook to see if anyone was interested in in-home deliveries. Now Ehler said she’s making dozens a week.

"It was a new business. I was just getting it going, so I was shocked that instead of having it not do anything, it kind of exploded and I'm definitely not complaining about it," said Ehler.

Ehler said she had a couple of order two boards- one for them and then one for a friend. They had their own hangout over zoom like they were at a dinner party at each other's houses.

Susan says she’s fortunate that people are supporting local businesses.

She's working on a new design called a puppy platter. She’s working on sourcing special yummy treats for dogs and she’s hoping to unveil those on her website soon.

Depending on the size of the board they can feed anywhere from 2 to 12 people. She is now taking orders for Mother's Day.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.