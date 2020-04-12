Knoxville charity feeds homeless for Easter

Knoxville's Care Cuts put down its’ scissors and clippers to pick up pots and pans to help feed the homeless Easter dinner.

Care Cuts fed nearly 400 homeless people for Easter. / Source: WVLT News

The group typically feeds sandwiches or pizza to the homeless every Sunday, but today's menu consisted of chicken casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce and more.

MartiBaker, the founder of Care Cuts says Sunday’s meals were for anyone who needed it.

“We are just one paycheck away from being homeless, and this COVID-19 virus has shown that to us. We have folks here today that are out there in that line here from apartments downtown. I've gotten phone calls saying Mrs. Marti, do you care if I have a dinner? To get some food. I said honey, it's not just for the homeless, it's for everyone.” -Marti Baker, Founder of Care Cuts.

Baker said Sunday’s feast was donated by an Italian restaurant in Gatlinburg. Nearly 400 plates were given away.

