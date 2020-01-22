Knoxville Chocolate Festival returns to World's Fair Park

The Knoxville Chocolate Festival is returning to World's Fair Park on January 25.

More than a dozen chocolatiers are expected to provide sweet treats for the event.

There will also be live from music The Tenos, Greg and Ashley Sharp, Shaun Abbott, a performance by The Dance Centre and a magic show.

Tickets are $5 for general admission, plus $1 dollar tasting tickets.

$25 dollar tickets can purchase a seat at a table and a tasting package.

Learn more about the event on the Knoxville Chocolate Fest website.

