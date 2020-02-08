Knoxville church offers free laundry services to community

City Hills Church has a variety of different outreach programs. With one of the programs, church members offer free laundry services to the community.

Members of the congregation went to Family Bubbles laundromat in Knoxville on Saturday morning, offering to pay for washing and drying services for customers. The group does this as a way to minister to the community.

"This is a chance for us to show Christs' love to them," said church member Terry Neal. "If we end up in a conversation that may lead to the point where we would invite them to the church, but this isn't about getting people to come to City Hills, this is about making sure people know they are loved."

The group offered free laundry services from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, February 8. This is a part of their 'Loads of Love' outreach program.

"Christ was selfless, I mean he helped people, " said Family Bubbles customer James Macon. "He didn't have to but he did it anyway and that's kind of what they're doing here today."

City Hills has several other outreach programs that meet a few times a month.

