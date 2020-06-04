Knoxville church provides groceries to families weekly

Wednesday afternoons you'll find about a dozen members of Second United Methodist Church on Western Avenue loading up grocery bags. Around 5:00 p.m. they start passing them out to families waiting in their cars outside.

"The need is very much there," Rick Dye said.

He said its greater than ever as the communities suffered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s very hardworking people," Pastor Pastor Charla Sherbakoff said. "No matter how hard you work, it’s hard it’s hard to make ends meet."

The church use to only provide food on a monthly basis but thanks to generosity of others they’ve been able to offer drive through groceries weekly throughout the pandemic and while we recover. They've received a grant, and accepted donations from other churches along with their own members.

There are no requirements to receive groceries, just show up and tell them how many folks you need to feed in your home.

"For many this is their first time having to come to receive groceries," Sherbakoff said. "I think that’s really hard to be in that place. We just try to welcome them. We just say we’re glad you’re here, we’re glad that you feel like you can come here to receive help."

She said every families needs are different, and they'll continue to serve as long as there is a need.

"People are so appreciative, and they are just very thankful," Sherbakoff said.

Second Untied Methodist Church is located at 1524 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921. Free groceries are given out every Wednesday starting at 5:00 p.m. If you are interested in helping, or donating to the ministry contact the church at, (865) 524-1689.