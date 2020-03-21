Knoxville church spreads message of Faith during fearful times

City Hills Church of Knoxville had their first online-only church service on Saturday morning amid coronavirus concerns.

The Church instilled a message of Faith during a fearful time in many people's lives.

"We're in unprecedented times and as a church we are called to give hope in the midst of hard times," said church Pastor Brandon Shanks.

The service centered around hope was given over a live-stream available for all members and visiting church-goers to watch.

"Fear doesn't make you less than, fear makes you human," said Shanks. "So may times Faith for the future is found in remembering the things God has already brought us through".

