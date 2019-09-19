Knoxville city council considers banning gun shows from city-owned facilities

According to Knoxville city officials, council members are considering a proposal that would no longer allow gun shows to be held at city-owned facilities.

If the resolution were approved, it would no longer allow gun shows at Chilhowee Park — an event that frequently drew protests in the past.

The park is classified as a gun-free zone.

Seven council members including McKenzie, Welch, Singh, Stair, Roberto, Rider and Saunders are introducing the resolution. Mayor Rogero said she supports it.

Discussion about the proposal will begin at the City Council Meeting scheduled for September 24.

