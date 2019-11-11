Knoxville city crews prepare for winter weather

The city of Knoxville may not see much snow overnight, temperatures are expected to be the coldest of the season.

"The city is ready for snow, light or heavy, in the coming weeks," Director of the Public Service Department, Chad Weth said.

The National Weather Service has forecasted a light dusting of snow for Knoxville beginning early Tuesday.

“Our City crews are ready for the winter season even though we may get very little snow tonight,” Weth said. “We have a great team that plans every year for snowstorms.”

Weth said Snow and Ice Removal plans for the city are updated yearly. Crews are given a blueprint to follow and a clear list of priorities. Bridges, streets carrying large volumes of traffic and hospital entrances get top priority.

On Tuesday, public service crews are scheduled to come in at 4 a.m. to make sure the City's main roads, bridges and overpasses are in good shape for the morning commute. Roads will be treated with rock salt as needed, according to city officials.

When snow threatens, the City systematically and predictably pre-treats and then clears streets by following its Snow and Ice Removal Plan. Level I streets get immediate attention, followed in order by Level II and then Level III streets:

- Level I – main streets carrying the highest volume of traffic and providing access to hospitals; examples include Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway, Magnolia Avenue and Broadway

- Level II – streets connecting main streets, feeder streets to connector streets, and “trouble spots” and hills; examples include Sutherland Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Woodland Avenue, Moody Avenue and Cedar Lane

- Level III -- streets that are connectors to neighborhoods and main connections at the neighborhood level; examples include Island Home Drive, Jessamine Street, Bridgewater Road and Oglewood Avenue

More information on the City's complete snow plan can be found online.

