Knoxville coffee shop asks customers to donate to baristas amid closures

Following Bill Lee's Stay at Home order, many restaurants and coffee shops without drive-through services have closed their doors.

K-Brew Coffee and Bagels is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The coffee shop plans to re-open sometime in April, but until then the company is asking customers to help employees by buying gift cards, ordering coffee grounds online or even by donating to the baristas.

When the stores re-open, they will add pick-up services to their purchasing options. You will be able to order your K-Brew coffee or bagel online and then pick it up at your closest location.

Other Knoxville restaurants are also asking customers to help out by tipping local servers.

