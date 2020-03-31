Knoxville company helps gather food for restaurant workers

A Knoxville company helped pack more than 700 boxes of food for Second Harvest that will go to restaurant workers in the area who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Reinhart Foodservice in Knoxville said on Facebook, "We are doing everything we can to help support our restaurant community during this time."

"If you know of someone from the restaurant industry who has been laid off or severely impacted who could use a helping hand, Second Harvest will be hosting a Food Pantry pickup for restaurant workers on Wednesday."

The pantry will by from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Kroger in Farragut.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.