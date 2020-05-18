Knoxville company offering free infection prevention program

Knoxville company Kelsan has been in the janitorial and sanitation supply business since 1950, but has yet to see times like the one we're in today.

With many companies trying to figure out how to implement new sanitizing and cleaning habits, Kelsan is now offering a free infection prevention program.

Many of Kelsan's employees undertook training with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) to better understand how to help a business make plans that can help keep workers safe and keep the doors open.

"The majority of the people that we work with are pretty transparent that the way they are looking at business now is different than the way they were looking at it 8 weeks ago," said Justin Clark, Vice President of Sales for Kelsan.

"They had big plans for the business, they wanted to make sure it was clean, but they were not necessarily thinking how is an infection spreading and how can we reduce that," said Clark.

With the program, a representative comes out to evaluate your business, giving you a score on a 1-100 scale, as well as providing advice and expertise on how to implement changes.

"What we talk about is, can you get in or out of a door without touching the handle? Is there proper sanitizing in the high traffic areas? What are they doing to ensure that their people have the best chance to stay safe?" said Clark.

