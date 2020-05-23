Knoxville cooking school adapts to social distancing

Over the last few weeks, the world has learned how quickly people and businesses can adapt to a new environment.

For chef John Alunni, owner and instructor of The Cutting Edge Classroom Cooking School, seeing a spark in his clients' eyes is what keeps him coming back each day.

"Those ah-ha moments are huge for me, I always remember those," said Alunni, who has to watch those 'ah-ha' moments from a safe distance these days.

"In today's world, a full class is ten people - ten to twelve maximum - so we can keep distancing. A full class normally would be 24 people so we've cut down 50 percent so that means people are going to get more personalized attention," said Alunni.

Like in almost every other industry, Alunni has had to adapt to a distanced world. He decided to add virtual classes for both groups and individual instruction.

"People can do them hands-on from home so it's real, live interaction. They have the choice of picking up the food they need here, so they don't have to run to the grocery store for the ingredients, or for a lesser price they can supply the ingredients, or just watch. That's up to them."

Alunni has even started to put his restaurant experience to use by offering scratch-made meals for curbside pickup on Tuesday and Friday.

